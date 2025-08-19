Controversial Appointment: Aarti Arun Sathe Takes Oath as Bombay High Court Judge

Aarti Arun Sathe, once a BJP spokesperson, has been sworn in as a judge of the Bombay High Court along with two other lawyers despite facing opposition due to her political background.

Her appointment, cleared by the Centre on August 13, faced skepticism from those concerned over her ties with the BJP, which she left earlier in 2024.

Justice Sathe, known for her work in tax disputes, assumes her new role as part of a court now strengthened to 69 judges, although it still falls short of its sanctioned 94-judge capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)