Controversial Appointment: Aarti Arun Sathe Takes Oath as Bombay High Court Judge
Advocate Aarti Arun Sathe, associated with the BJP until early 2024, has been sworn in as a judge of the Bombay High Court amidst controversy and opposition criticism regarding her political affiliations. Despite the critique, the Centre approved her appointment, bolstering the court's strength to 69 judges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Aarti Arun Sathe, once a BJP spokesperson, has been sworn in as a judge of the Bombay High Court along with two other lawyers despite facing opposition due to her political background.
Her appointment, cleared by the Centre on August 13, faced skepticism from those concerned over her ties with the BJP, which she left earlier in 2024.
Justice Sathe, known for her work in tax disputes, assumes her new role as part of a court now strengthened to 69 judges, although it still falls short of its sanctioned 94-judge capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Urges Dialogue, Dismisses Language Tensions in Maharashtra
Supreme Court Clears Path for OBC Reservations in Maharashtra Local Elections
Fadnavis Pushes for Timely Completion of Maharashtra Infrastructure Projects
Fadnavis Urges Unity as Maharashtra Language Row Sparks Debate
The Judiciary: A Pillar of Democracy and Constitutional Values