Religious Conversion Controversy in Uttar Pradesh: Arrests Made

In Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly attempting to convert a man to Christianity through coercion. A complaint filed by Akash Kumar led to the arrests after he claimed Shyam Kumar Rajbhar and Ravi Shankar pressured him to change his religion. Police recovered religious texts at the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:17 IST
In a significant development, law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district has apprehended two individuals accused of attempting to coerce a local man into converting to Christianity. This move follows a formal complaint lodged by Akash Kumar, who alleged that Shyam Kumar Rajbhar and Ravi Shankar had pressured him with monetary incentives to abandon his religion.

The police have registered a case against the accused and are seeking an unidentified individual believed to be involved. Akash Kumar, a resident of the district, reported being lured to a prayer meeting near Salahabad, where he discovered a group of 60 to 70 people being influenced to convert.

Authorities, acting swiftly on the complaint, dispatched a police team that led to the arrests of the suspects while several unidentified participants evaded capture. Various Christian religious texts and symbols were seized at the site. Superintendent of Police Elamaran G reiterated the administration's stance, asserting zero tolerance for illegal conversions.

