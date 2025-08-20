Israeli Generals Approve New Phase in Gaza Operations
Israeli top military officials have approved a strategy to launch a new phase of operations in Gaza's densely populated districts. Plans include operating in areas of Gaza City still controlled by Hamas. An additional 50,000 reservists will be summoned, nearly doubling the active reserve force.
On Wednesday, an Israeli military official, requesting anonymity, disclosed that the nation's top generals have sanctioned a new phase of military operations targeting densely populated areas within Gaza.
The military plans to conduct operations in sectors of Gaza City where Hamas maintains a presence, marking new territory for Israeli operations. The official mentioned that following endorsement by military heads, the plan now awaits its final approval.
With timelines still uncertain, the official noted an upcoming surge in military personnel, announcing the summoning of 50,000 reservists in the next month, which would bring the total number of active reservists to 120,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
