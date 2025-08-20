Mystery Blast Over Poland Sparks Sabotage Theories
Polish authorities are investigating a mysterious object that exploded over eastern Poland, suspecting either Russian sabotage or a smuggling drone. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz noted the object fell in a cornfield, possibly from an old propeller engine. No airspace violations from Ukraine or Belarus were recorded.
Polish authorities are leaving no stone unturned in investigating the mysterious explosion of an unidentified object over eastern Poland. The incident, which occurred overnight, has spurred suspicions that it could either be an act of Russian sabotage or a smuggling drone operation.
Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, addressing the situation on Wednesday, remarked on the gravity of the occurrence. While the origin of the object remains uncertain, Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that an investigation is underway.
The Polish army, which initially reported the explosion, noted that the object had landed in a cornfield. They speculated it might be a component from an old propeller engine. Importantly, Polish defense spokespeople confirmed that no violations of Poland's airspace from neighboring Ukraine or Belarus had been detected.
