Mysterious Murder in Gohana: A Community in Shock
A 60-year-old man named Chob Singh was found murdered with his throat slit in Gohana village. A police investigation, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, has commenced. Singh, originally from Karhla village, had been living as a farm laborer in the area for 30 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man was discovered murdered with his throat slit in Gohana village, sparking an urgent police investigation.
Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha announced that the victim, Chob Singh, was found in the fields he worked and lived in as a farm laborer, near Sasni police station.
A forensic team has gathered evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as authorities examine all potential leads in the case.
