Mysterious Murder in Gohana: A Community in Shock

A 60-year-old man was discovered murdered with his throat slit in Gohana village, sparking an urgent police investigation.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha announced that the victim, Chob Singh, was found in the fields he worked and lived in as a farm laborer, near Sasni police station.

A forensic team has gathered evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as authorities examine all potential leads in the case.