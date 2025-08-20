Left Menu

Mysterious Murder in Gohana: A Community in Shock

A 60-year-old man named Chob Singh was found murdered with his throat slit in Gohana village. A police investigation, led by Superintendent Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, has commenced. Singh, originally from Karhla village, had been living as a farm laborer in the area for 30 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:44 IST
Mysterious Murder in Gohana: A Community in Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man was discovered murdered with his throat slit in Gohana village, sparking an urgent police investigation.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha announced that the victim, Chob Singh, was found in the fields he worked and lived in as a farm laborer, near Sasni police station.

A forensic team has gathered evidence, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, as authorities examine all potential leads in the case.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025