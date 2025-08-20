Belarus and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Geopolitical Turbulence

Belarus and Iran, two staunch supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine, announced plans to strengthen their bilateral cooperation, particularly in military and economic fields. This development was confirmed during talks between their presidents in Minsk, signaling a more robust strategic alignment between the two nations.

With geopolitical instability on the rise, the presidents of Belarus and Iran discussed the importance of converting new challenges into opportunities. They emphasized the absence of 'closed topics' and expressed readiness to explore deepening partnerships, especially in military-technical cooperation, amidst ongoing global tensions.

The discussions also highlighted a shared experience in dealing with Western sanctions, with Iran offering its expertise to help Belarus neutralize such measures. Both countries acknowledged the need to elevate their economic and cultural ties to reflect the strong trust and strategic partnership they aim to build.

