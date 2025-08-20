Belarus and Iran Strengthen Ties Amid Geopolitical Turbulence
Belarus and Iran, both supporters of Russia's actions in Ukraine, aim to enhance their bilateral relationship across all fields, including defense. This decision was confirmed by their presidents in Minsk, following discussions about expanding strategic cooperation, countering Western sanctions, and fostering economic and cultural ties.
Belarus and Iran, two staunch supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine, announced plans to strengthen their bilateral cooperation, particularly in military and economic fields. This development was confirmed during talks between their presidents in Minsk, signaling a more robust strategic alignment between the two nations.
With geopolitical instability on the rise, the presidents of Belarus and Iran discussed the importance of converting new challenges into opportunities. They emphasized the absence of 'closed topics' and expressed readiness to explore deepening partnerships, especially in military-technical cooperation, amidst ongoing global tensions.
The discussions also highlighted a shared experience in dealing with Western sanctions, with Iran offering its expertise to help Belarus neutralize such measures. Both countries acknowledged the need to elevate their economic and cultural ties to reflect the strong trust and strategic partnership they aim to build.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India, Philippines announce strategic partnership after talks between PM Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr.
Comprehensive action plan in place to implement strategic partnership between India and Philippines: PM Modi.
Greece's Cutting-Edge Anti-Drone System Poised to Transform Defense Landscape
India Bolsters Defense with New BrahMos Missile Orders Post-Operation Sindoor
Dixon Technologies Embraces AI: A Strategic Partnership with Tech Mahindra