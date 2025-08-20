Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Take Charge

Chhattisgarh expanded its cabinet with three new ministers receiving portfolios. The reshuffling also reassigned departments among existing ministers. The expansion fulfills the cabinet's maximum capacity, with a focus on realizing the aspirations of the state and contributing to national development.

Raipur | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:05 IST
On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh cabinet witnessed an expansion with the induction of three new ministers, a move that involved reassignment of several key departmental portfolios. The new ministers, Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb, and Gajendra Yadav, were sworn in at Raj Bhavan, marking their entry as first-time MLAs into Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's government.

This expansion raises the cabinet strength to 14, in line with the legislative assembly's size limit. It also prompted a reshuffle of departments among eight existing cabinet members, including the CM himself, facilitating an efficient division of responsibilities. The Chief Minister emphasized that the newly assigned portfolios would help fulfill state aspirations and contribute to national growth.

Significant departmental changes included Gajendra Yadav taking over School Education, Cottage Industry, and Law and Legislative Affairs, while Guru Khushwant Saheb received Skill Development and Scheduled Caste Development. Rajesh Agrawal was assigned Tourism and Cultural portfolios. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister took over the Water Resources department, previously managed by Kedar Kashyap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

