Acquittal of ULFA Leaders in Historic TADA Case Raises Questions

A special TADA court acquitted over 30 ULFA leaders, part of a pro-talks faction, in a 34-year-old case concerning charges of waging war against the nation. Judge Manas Barua cleared 31 out of 43 accused. The case, involving multiple legal accusations, was registered by the Special Operation Unit in 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal development, over 30 leaders from the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) were acquitted by a special TADA court on Wednesday, ending a decades-old case tied to allegations of waging war against the nation.

Special TADA Judge Manas Barua delivered the verdict, freeing 31 of the 43 individuals accused in a case lodged by the Special Operation Unit in 1991. Notable among those acquitted are leaders Arabinda Rajkhowa, Sasha Choudhury, and Raju Barua.

The case, which commenced in 2001, involved charges under IPC, TADA, and UAPA related to serious crimes such as extortion and murder, said advocate Pranab Das. Meanwhile, other alleged members, including ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua, remain at large.

