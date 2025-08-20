Left Menu

Cybercrime Ring Cracked: Six Arrested in Bihar

A cybercrime racket operating across state borders was dismantled in Bihar, leading to the arrest of six individuals. These suspects allegedly engaged in a variety of cyber frauds, including offering fake loans and electricity bill scams. Authorities have confiscated Rs 1 crore from their accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:48 IST
Cybercrime Ring Cracked: Six Arrested in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A crackdown on an inter-state cybercrime racket in Bihar's East Champaran district led to the arrest of six individuals, police announced on Wednesday.

Investigators cited that the group was involved in deceitful schemes, defrauding victims via fake loan and job offers, as well as fraudulent electricity bill messages.

According to SP Swarn Prabhat, high-value transactions were carried out through various bank accounts connected to the perpetrators. Authorities have managed to recover Rs 1 crore from these illegal transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025