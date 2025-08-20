Cybercrime Ring Cracked: Six Arrested in Bihar

A crackdown on an inter-state cybercrime racket in Bihar's East Champaran district led to the arrest of six individuals, police announced on Wednesday.

Investigators cited that the group was involved in deceitful schemes, defrauding victims via fake loan and job offers, as well as fraudulent electricity bill messages.

According to SP Swarn Prabhat, high-value transactions were carried out through various bank accounts connected to the perpetrators. Authorities have managed to recover Rs 1 crore from these illegal transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)