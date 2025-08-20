Cybercrime Ring Cracked: Six Arrested in Bihar
A cybercrime racket operating across state borders was dismantled in Bihar, leading to the arrest of six individuals. These suspects allegedly engaged in a variety of cyber frauds, including offering fake loans and electricity bill scams. Authorities have confiscated Rs 1 crore from their accounts.
A crackdown on an inter-state cybercrime racket in Bihar's East Champaran district led to the arrest of six individuals, police announced on Wednesday.
Investigators cited that the group was involved in deceitful schemes, defrauding victims via fake loan and job offers, as well as fraudulent electricity bill messages.
According to SP Swarn Prabhat, high-value transactions were carried out through various bank accounts connected to the perpetrators. Authorities have managed to recover Rs 1 crore from these illegal transactions.
