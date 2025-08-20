Mystery Unfolds as Voter ID Cards Found Near Union Minister's Residence

In a perplexing discovery, over 40 voter ID cards were found discarded close to Union Minister Virendra Kumar's residence in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, an official disclosed. The residence is located in the Civil Lines area, and the documents were found by a staff member of the minister.

Satendra Gurjar, the local tehsildar, reported that police were promptly dispatched to the scene following the alert, recovering 42 voter ID cards with the year 2011-12 marked on them. All recovered cards were subsequently submitted to the local Election Commission office, he confirmed.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the origin of the voter ID cards and how they came to be located at such a high-profile site. Vivek Chaturvedi, a trusted associate of Minister Kumar, was the first to notice and report the anomaly, as per Tehsildar Gurjar's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)