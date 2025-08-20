Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Voter ID Cards Found Near Union Minister's Residence

More than 40 voter ID cards were discovered near Union Minister Virendra Kumar's residence in Madhya Pradesh. The cards, dating back to 2011-12, were found by the minister's aide. An investigation is underway to determine the owners and reason behind their location. The Election Commission has taken possession of the IDs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:51 IST
Mystery Unfolds as Voter ID Cards Found Near Union Minister's Residence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing discovery, over 40 voter ID cards were found discarded close to Union Minister Virendra Kumar's residence in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, an official disclosed. The residence is located in the Civil Lines area, and the documents were found by a staff member of the minister.

Satendra Gurjar, the local tehsildar, reported that police were promptly dispatched to the scene following the alert, recovering 42 voter ID cards with the year 2011-12 marked on them. All recovered cards were subsequently submitted to the local Election Commission office, he confirmed.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the origin of the voter ID cards and how they came to be located at such a high-profile site. Vivek Chaturvedi, a trusted associate of Minister Kumar, was the first to notice and report the anomaly, as per Tehsildar Gurjar's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025