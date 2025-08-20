Haryana Signs Key Pacts to Develop Hisar IMC under Amritsar-Kolkata Corridor

The Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) project took a major step forward with the signing of the State Support Agreement (SSA) and Shareholder Agreement (SHA) between the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), the Government of Haryana, and the Haryana Airports Development Corporation (HADC). The agreements were signed in the presence of senior officials, signaling a renewed push to accelerate industrial infrastructure in northern India.

NICDC to Support Development of Hisar Industrial Hub

As part of the agreements, the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) will assist the Government of Haryana in developing the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar. The project is one among 20 industrial clusters currently being advanced by NICDC in collaboration with various state governments across the country.

According to officials, the move reflects the Government of India’s strong commitment to developing world-class industrial ecosystems, strengthening Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and ensuring India’s competitiveness in global supply chains.

Hisar IMC: A Game-Changer for Haryana’s Industrial Growth

The upcoming IMC Hisar is poised to become a major driver of economic growth for Haryana, creating a business-friendly environment that can attract both domestic and foreign investments.

Key highlights of the Hisar IMC include:

Project Area: 2,988 acres of industrial and commercial land.

Project Cost: ₹4,680 crore.

Investment Potential: ₹32,417 crore.

Employment Generation: Estimated 1.25 lakh direct and indirect jobs .

Strategic Location: Situated near the newly inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar .

Connectivity: Located between the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), with access to NH-52, NH-09, railway lines, and major logistics hubs.

With its advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and connectivity, the cluster is expected to transform Hisar into an industrial hub of North India, bolstering Haryana’s reputation as one of India’s leading manufacturing destinations.

Boosting Manufacturing and Exports

The development of the Hisar IMC is expected to:

Strengthen local manufacturing capacities .

Promote export-oriented industries by leveraging connectivity to freight corridors.

Facilitate cluster-based development to encourage innovation and supply chain efficiency.

Provide a platform for global investors to participate in India’s growth story.

Officials also noted that IMC Hisar will support industries in engineering, auto components, textiles, agro-processing, electronics, and logistics, while also integrating sustainability and green infrastructure practices.

Agreements and Collaboration

The agreements were signed by:

Shri Rajat Kumar Saini , CEO & MD, NICDC

Smt. Amneet P. Kumar , Commissioner & Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, Government of Haryana

Shri Narhari Singh Banger, Managing Director, HADC

This partnership sets the foundation for an ecosystem of industrial clusters across the AKIC, with Hisar positioned as a strategic node.

Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor: National Vision

The AKIC is a flagship national infrastructure initiative aimed at linking industrial and urban clusters across the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The corridor is designed to:

Improve freight efficiency and logistics .

Enhance regional economic integration .

Spur balanced industrial growth across eastern and northern India.

By tapping into dedicated freight corridors, modern industrial parks, and airports, AKIC is expected to contribute significantly to India’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Looking Ahead

The Hisar IMC is not just a regional project but a nationally significant industrial development, reinforcing India’s industrial future with world-class facilities, global connectivity, and sustainable infrastructure. Once operational, it will catalyze employment, investments, and exports, further embedding Haryana into India’s growth narrative.