Modi Government Infuses Rs 530 Crore for Punjab's Border Development

The Narendra Modi-led government has earmarked Rs 530 crore for infrastructure development in Punjab's border areas, announced Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday. This funding is expected to significantly boost growth and facilitate key projects in six districts adjoining the Pakistan border.

Praising the central government's initiative, Bittu noted that this grant underlines the commitment to accelerate development and enhance government infrastructure within the state. The funds are set to benefit sectors including government building construction and machinery purchases.

Punjab has been earnestly seeking support to stimulate trade and industrial growth, akin to support provided to other northern states. Key proposals include agro-industrial zones and incentives for existing industries, along with infrastructure improvements to make border areas more resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)