Left Menu

Modi Government Infuses Rs 530 Crore for Punjab's Border Development

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has allocated a special grant of Rs 530 crore to enhance infrastructure in Punjab's border districts, aiming for economic revitalization and improved trade. This initiative includes support for construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors to bolster state growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:25 IST
Modi Government Infuses Rs 530 Crore for Punjab's Border Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi-led government has earmarked Rs 530 crore for infrastructure development in Punjab's border areas, announced Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday. This funding is expected to significantly boost growth and facilitate key projects in six districts adjoining the Pakistan border.

Praising the central government's initiative, Bittu noted that this grant underlines the commitment to accelerate development and enhance government infrastructure within the state. The funds are set to benefit sectors including government building construction and machinery purchases.

Punjab has been earnestly seeking support to stimulate trade and industrial growth, akin to support provided to other northern states. Key proposals include agro-industrial zones and incentives for existing industries, along with infrastructure improvements to make border areas more resilient.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025