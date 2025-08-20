Al Qaeda-linked Militant Assaults in Mali Escalate Conflict

Al Qaeda-linked militants launched deadly attacks in Mali on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of 21 soldiers, as reported by the SITE Intelligence Group, a U.S.-based non-governmental organization monitoring Islamist activities.

The militant group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) claimed responsibility, announcing they had captured two soldiers, seized 15 military vehicles, and over 50 weapons during the operation.

Mali's army, which did not disclose casualty numbers, reported simultaneous attacks on its outposts in Farabougou and Biriki-Were early Tuesday. The JNIM's tactics signal a shift towards controlling territories around urban centers and asserting political influence in the Sahel region.

(With inputs from agencies.)