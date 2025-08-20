Trump Administration Imposes Sanctions on ICC Figures: A Blow to International Justice?

In a bold move on Wednesday, the Trump administration sanctioned four International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, intensifying its pressure on the court over its actions involving Israeli and U.S. leaders. The U.S. condemned the ICC as a national security threat, labeling it as an instrument for lawfare against America and Israel.

The international response was swift, with France and the United Nations denouncing the U.S. decision. Paris called for a retraction of the sanctions, while the ICC considered them an attack on its impartiality. The sanctioned individuals include ICC officials from France, Fiji, Senegal, and Canada, all of whom were involved in cases concerning Israel and the U.S.

This latest development is part of the ongoing tension between the U.S. and the ICC, particularly over the court's investigations into war crimes in various countries, including Ukraine and Afghanistan. The U.S. has historically opposed the ICC's jurisdiction, citing abuses of power and disregard for sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)