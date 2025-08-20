Left Menu

Swift Response: Officials Address Cloudburst Aftermath in Kathua

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IG B S Tuti assessed the damage of cloudbursts in Kathua, ensuring relief to affected families. Seven died, six injured in incidents. Kumar offered condolences and assured government support, directing speedy restoration of services and roads in damaged areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:54 IST
Swift Response: Officials Address Cloudburst Aftermath in Kathua
Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the devastating cloudbursts and flash floods in Kathua, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police B S Tuti assured affected families of expedited relief and service restoration. The disaster claimed seven lives and injured six others in Jodh Ghati and Janglote on Sunday.

Kumar, along with Tuti, toured the disaster-stricken areas, assessing damage and overseeing ongoing relief measures. At the SIDCO Ghati relief camp, they met with families who lost loved ones in the Jode area. Kumar extended condolences and assured them of government assistance, noting immediate financial aid had been distributed.

Focusing on infrastructure restoration, Kumar directed swift repair of road connectivity and coordinated with departments to restore essential services. Visiting the injured at Government Medical College Kathua, he emphasized top-quality care and treatment for victims, ensuring comprehensive support throughout recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025