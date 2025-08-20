Swift Response: Officials Address Cloudburst Aftermath in Kathua
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IG B S Tuti assessed the damage of cloudbursts in Kathua, ensuring relief to affected families. Seven died, six injured in incidents. Kumar offered condolences and assured government support, directing speedy restoration of services and roads in damaged areas.
In response to the devastating cloudbursts and flash floods in Kathua, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police B S Tuti assured affected families of expedited relief and service restoration. The disaster claimed seven lives and injured six others in Jodh Ghati and Janglote on Sunday.
Kumar, along with Tuti, toured the disaster-stricken areas, assessing damage and overseeing ongoing relief measures. At the SIDCO Ghati relief camp, they met with families who lost loved ones in the Jode area. Kumar extended condolences and assured them of government assistance, noting immediate financial aid had been distributed.
Focusing on infrastructure restoration, Kumar directed swift repair of road connectivity and coordinated with departments to restore essential services. Visiting the injured at Government Medical College Kathua, he emphasized top-quality care and treatment for victims, ensuring comprehensive support throughout recovery efforts.
