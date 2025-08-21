CBI Arrests Eight Police Personnel Over Alleged Custodial Torture in Jammu and Kashmir

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained eight police officers in connection to the alleged custodial torture of a constable in Jammu and Kashmir. This operation, taking officials, including a deputy superintendent, into custody, follows a Supreme Court directive issued last month.

Those arrested have been instructed to return all government-issued equipment. Among them is a Special Police Officer, who has been relieved from duty and removed from the SPO rolls.

The Supreme Court uncovered severe torture endured by the constable, leading to a directive for the Jammu and Kashmir UT administration to pay Rs 50 lakh in compensation. The court emphasized the egregious violation of human rights, highlighting the need for accountability in custodial procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)