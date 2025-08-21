Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts

A federal judge rejected the Trump administration's attempt to unseal grand jury transcripts from the Jeffrey Epstein case. This decision aligns with other judges, emphasizing secrecy rules. The Justice Department's effort to release these records faced criticism amid speculation and demands for transparency.

Jeffrey Epstein

In a significant legal ruling, a federal judge on Wednesday denied the Trump administration's bid to unseal grand jury transcripts connected to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. The decision comes on the heels of similar judgments from other federal judges, underscoring the strictly upheld rules of grand jury secrecy.

Judge Richard Berman, who oversaw Epstein's 2019 case, dismissed the government's request a week after another Manhattan judge ruled against releasing transcripts from the grand jury that indicted Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. With Berman's ruling, the likelihood of federal courts making Epstein-related grand jury testimonies public is greatly diminished.

The Justice Department's efforts to access these transcripts have come under intense scrutiny during Trump's presidency, amid public outcry and conspiracy theories suggesting a cover-up. This decision is expected to prevent further disclosures, centering around fears that the material wouldn't satisfy the high public interest in Epstein's alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

