Protests Escalate at Microsoft Over Israel Ties

Eighteen people were arrested at protests against Microsoft's ties with Israel at its headquarters. The protests demand cutting business relations due to Israeli military's alleged use of Microsoft's technology for surveillance. Microsoft announced an investigation into these claims as tensions escalate.

Protests Escalate at Microsoft Over Israel Ties
Eighteen individuals were detained during protests at Microsoft's headquarters, demanding the cessation of its business ties with Israel. The protests focused on allegations that the Israeli military uses Microsoft's technology for surveillance in Gaza.

This demonstration followed reports suggesting the use of Microsoft's Azure platform by the Israeli Defense Forces for mass surveillance. Allegations have raised significant questions among employees and activists.

Microsoft has pledged an 'urgent' review of the claims, initiated by a law firm. The tech giant aims to verify these allegations, while protesters persist in their demands for transparency and disassociation from Israeli military activities.

