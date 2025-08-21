Protests Escalate at Microsoft Over Israel Ties
Eighteen people were arrested at protests against Microsoft's ties with Israel at its headquarters. The protests demand cutting business relations due to Israeli military's alleged use of Microsoft's technology for surveillance. Microsoft announced an investigation into these claims as tensions escalate.
- Country:
- United States
Eighteen individuals were detained during protests at Microsoft's headquarters, demanding the cessation of its business ties with Israel. The protests focused on allegations that the Israeli military uses Microsoft's technology for surveillance in Gaza.
This demonstration followed reports suggesting the use of Microsoft's Azure platform by the Israeli Defense Forces for mass surveillance. Allegations have raised significant questions among employees and activists.
Microsoft has pledged an 'urgent' review of the claims, initiated by a law firm. The tech giant aims to verify these allegations, while protesters persist in their demands for transparency and disassociation from Israeli military activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Protests
- Microsoft
- Israel
- Surveillance
- Azure
- Gaza
- Military
- Technology
- Redmond
- Human Rights
ALSO READ
UN Experts Slam Israeli-Backed Gaza Aid Body as Tool for War Crimes, Call for Action
Tensions Rise as Israeli Settlers Allegedly Attack Gaza-bound Aid Convoy
Struggle for Survival: Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza
Survival in Gaza: The Daily Struggle for Water Amid Crisis
Delhi High Court Probes Gender Discrimination in Military Exams