Delhi Schools on Alert: Bomb Threats Rock the Capital
Six schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, prompting police and emergency agencies to initiate searches. This marks the third incident in four days, after similar threats were declared hoaxes. Authorities responded promptly to ensure the safety of all involved.
- Country:
- India
Six schools in Delhi were put on high alert Thursday after receiving bomb threats through e-mail, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services. The threats were reported between 6:35 am and 7:48 am at Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International, Rao Man Singh, Convent, Max Fort, and Indraprastha International, Dwarka.
Police, fire personnel, and bomb disposal squads swiftly responded to the scenes, initiating search operations at each location. The quick mobilization was critical to assess and secure the premises from any potential threats or hazards.
This incident marks the third scare in just four days, following bomb threats to 32 schools on Monday, and another spate of emailed threats on Wednesday affecting around 50 schools. Fortunately, all previous alerts were later deemed hoaxes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eight dead in wall collapse in national capital's Jaitpur: Delhi Fire Services.
China Mobilizes Emergency Response Amid Torrential Floods
BJP MLAs baton-charged, parents of RG Kar victim injured in police action during march to Bengal secretariat, claims LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
Health Sector Highlights: Activism, Market Surges, and Emergency Responses
Swift Police Action Rescues Kidnapped Students from Bishop Cotton School