Delhi Schools on Alert: Bomb Threats Rock the Capital

Six schools in Delhi were put on high alert Thursday after receiving bomb threats through e-mail, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services. The threats were reported between 6:35 am and 7:48 am at Andhra School in Prasad Nagar, BGS International, Rao Man Singh, Convent, Max Fort, and Indraprastha International, Dwarka.

Police, fire personnel, and bomb disposal squads swiftly responded to the scenes, initiating search operations at each location. The quick mobilization was critical to assess and secure the premises from any potential threats or hazards.

This incident marks the third scare in just four days, following bomb threats to 32 schools on Monday, and another spate of emailed threats on Wednesday affecting around 50 schools. Fortunately, all previous alerts were later deemed hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)