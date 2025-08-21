NZ Invests $2.7B in Seahawk Helicopters and Airbus Jets Under Defence Plan

New Zealand is making its first major defence procurement moves under the 2025 Defence Capability Plan (DCP), committing $2.7 billion to replace aging military aircraft with state-of-the-art Seahawk helicopters and Airbus A321XLR planes. The investment marks the most significant step in modernising the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) in years.

Replacing Ageing Aircraft

The decisions were jointly announced by Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters.

The MH-60R Seahawk has been chosen as the preferred option to replace New Zealand’s existing maritime helicopter fleet, while the Airbus A321XLR will replace the two Royal New Zealand Air Force Boeing 757s, which have long faced reliability and maintenance challenges.

“This decision will ensure New Zealand has a critical combat capable, interoperable and dependable fleet,” Minister Collins said. “The MH-60R Seahawk is a great aircraft for what New Zealand needs, while the Airbus planes will give us reliable capacity to deploy personnel and respond to international events.”

Details of the Investment

The $2.7 billion package includes:

$2 billion+ for five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters , to be purchased through the United States’ Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme .

$700 million for two Airbus A321XLR aircraft, secured under a six-year lease-to-buy arrangement.

The Airbus acquisition includes capital costs of $620 million and operating costs of $80.86 million over four years.

Cabinet will consider the final business case for the helicopter purchase in 2026, but officials have confirmed that procurement will proceed at pace without a lengthy tender process.

Capabilities and Strategic Role

The Seahawks will play a pivotal role in enhancing New Zealand’s maritime defence capacity.

“These five Seahawks will increase the offensive and defensive capability and surveillance range of New Zealand’s frigates,” Collins said. “They will ensure we are fully interoperable with our ally Australia and other defence partners.”

The A321XLRs, known for their extra-long range, will expand New Zealand’s ability to:

Deploy personnel and military equipment abroad.

Deliver humanitarian aid and respond to natural disasters.

Support civilian evacuations in crisis zones.

Provide reliable transport for diplomatic and trade missions.

Collins stressed the importance of their endurance: “The decision reflects the need for an aircraft capable of safely returning from Antarctica if landing conditions deteriorate—a critical capability for New Zealand operations.”

Responding to Global Tensions

Foreign Affairs Minister Peters underscored that the investment responds directly to an increasingly unstable international environment.

“Global tensions are increasing rapidly, and we must invest in our national security to ensure our economic prosperity,” Peters said.

He noted that the DCP sets a foundation for sustained increases in defence spending, with two-yearly reviews ensuring flexibility to adapt to shifting global security dynamics.

Broader Defence Commitments

The helicopter and aircraft acquisitions are part of the $12 billion in planned commitments outlined in the 2025 DCP, released in April. The plan prioritises:

Modernising naval and air fleets to replace outdated equipment.

Ensuring interoperability with allies like Australia, the United States, and other Indo-Pacific partners.

Expanding the NZDF’s ability to contribute to regional stability, peacekeeping, and disaster response operations.

Supporting Personnel and National Resilience

Collins emphasised that the Defence Force’s personnel have consistently delivered under challenging conditions, but they require modern tools to continue doing so.

“Our Defence Force personnel have proven time and time again they do an outstanding job, and we must ensure they have the tools that are up to the task,” she said.

Looking Ahead

The procurement decisions mark a new era for the NZDF, balancing combat readiness, humanitarian responsiveness, and international engagement.

By securing reliable and modern aircraft, New Zealand aims to strengthen its resilience, reinforce its defence partnerships, and project stability in a rapidly changing global security environment.