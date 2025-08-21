Legislative Marathon: Parliament Passes 26 Bills Amidst Disruptions
The Monsoon session of Parliament saw the passing of 26 bills despite frequent disruptions and opposition walkouts. Key bills included the National Sports Governance Bill and the Income-tax Bill. Discussions were hindered by demands for debate over Operation Sindoor and the Special Revision exercise in Bihar.
During the month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, a total of 26 bills were passed, 12 by the Lok Sabha and 14 by the Rajya Sabha, amidst repeated disruptions and walkouts.
Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor, the session experienced little legislative business, starting on July 21. Both Houses faced numerous adjournments due to opposition demands for discussions on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar.
Notable bills passed include The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, and the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. Despite opposition non-cooperation, the government succeeded in passing significant legislation this session.
