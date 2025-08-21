Lethal Attack Strikes Lviv: Casualties and Damages Reported

A combined Russian drone and missile attack has devastated the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, leaving one person dead and injuring two more. The tragic incident was confirmed by Lviv's regional governor on Thursday.

The attack caused extensive damage, impacting tens of residential houses. This has sparked further concern and outrage in the region.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi detailed the event on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian areas during this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)