Lethal Attack Strikes Lviv: Casualties and Damages Reported

A Russian drone and missile attack targeted the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two individuals. The assault also damaged numerous residential homes, as detailed by Lviv's regional governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, on the Telegram platform.

Updated: 21-08-2025 10:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A combined Russian drone and missile attack has devastated the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, leaving one person dead and injuring two more. The tragic incident was confirmed by Lviv's regional governor on Thursday.

The attack caused extensive damage, impacting tens of residential houses. This has sparked further concern and outrage in the region.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi detailed the event on the Telegram messaging app, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian areas during this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

