Tragic Gas Leak at Maharashtra Pharma Plant
A nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharma in Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of four workers and seriously affected two others. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and the victims were rushed to a hospital, with two in intensive care. Authorities are investigating further.
A catastrophic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as a nitrogen gas leak claimed the lives of four workers and critically affected two others.
The tragedy took place at Medley Pharma, located in Boisar's industrial territory, around 130 km from Mumbai. The disaster occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, according to the district disaster management chief, Vivekanand Kadam.
Following the leak, all affected workers were immediately transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, four were pronounced dead upon arrival, and two remain in intensive care. Investigations into the cause of the leak are ongoing.
