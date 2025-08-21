Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak at Maharashtra Pharma Plant

A nitrogen gas leak at Medley Pharma in Maharashtra resulted in the deaths of four workers and seriously affected two others. The incident occurred in the afternoon, and the victims were rushed to a hospital, with two in intensive care. Authorities are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:06 IST
Tragic Gas Leak at Maharashtra Pharma Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as a nitrogen gas leak claimed the lives of four workers and critically affected two others.

The tragedy took place at Medley Pharma, located in Boisar's industrial territory, around 130 km from Mumbai. The disaster occurred between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, according to the district disaster management chief, Vivekanand Kadam.

Following the leak, all affected workers were immediately transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, four were pronounced dead upon arrival, and two remain in intensive care. Investigations into the cause of the leak are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025