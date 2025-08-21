Rajeshwar Singh Proposes Strategy and Development Commission for Uttar Pradesh Growth
BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh suggests establishing a 'Strategy and Development Commission' to help Uttar Pradesh achieve its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. The commission, proposed in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to provide stable, innovative, and globally competitive development pathways for the state.
BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh has proposed the establishment of a 'Strategy and Development Commission' to bolster the long-term economic growth of Uttar Pradesh. The state, aspiring to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, could greatly benefit from such a body, Singh asserted.
In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Sarojini Nagar legislator emphasized that the commission would not only enhance UP's role as the country's 'growth engine' but also provide stable, innovative, and globally competitive development paths. Singh underscored the need for continuity, vision, and expertise beyond the traditional bureaucratic and political systems to address complex, multi-sectoral modern governance challenges.
Moreover, Singh argued that the proposed commission, which would include experts from various fields, could offer tailored solutions not driven solely by profit motives, unlike many consultancy firms. The body is expected to prepare long-term vision documents, conduct Regulatory Impact Assessments, and offer credible policy guidance to attract investors and enhance UP's economic position.
