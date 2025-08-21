Corruption Charges Unravel Former NYC Mayor Aide
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former chief of staff to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, faces new corruption charges, accused of bribe conspiracy impacting city governance. The allegations draw attention to ongoing investigations surrounding City Hall as Adams seeks to renew voter confidence ahead of an election.
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, once a top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is confronting fresh charges in a corruption probe enveloping City Hall for two years. Manhattan prosecutors announced that Lewis-Martin, alongside six other individuals, is implicated in a scheme of bribery and conspiracy.
Despite Adams not facing any charges, the scandal serves to highlight the corruption allegations sullying his administration as he battles to regain public trust in light of the upcoming November election. Among the indicted, Lewis-Martin and her son, Glenn D. Martin, face accusations of receiving bribes linked to simulating construction project approvals.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg categorized the accusations as "classic bribery conspiracies" with profound governmental consequences. In defense, Lewis-Martin's lawyer insists on her innocence, stating she has not transgressed any laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
