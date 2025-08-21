Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Man's Body Found with Head Injuries
The body of an unidentified man in his thirties was discovered with head injuries along the Mairwa-Salempur road in Deoria district. Located near Bahiyari Baghel village, the man wore a light yellow T-shirt and shorts. Police suspect foul play and await the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.
The body of a man in his thirties was discovered on Thursday along the Mairwa-Salempur road in Deoria district, bearing head injuries. This grim finding was confirmed by local police.
Sighted near Bahiyari Baghel village, the body was dressed in a light yellow T-shirt and shorts, sparking suspicion due to visible injury marks on the head, suggesting possible foul play. Local residents reported the find, drawing a crowd to the scene.
The Bhatpar Rani Station House Officer, Devendra Singh, confirmed that the body had been taken into custody. With the man's identity still unknown, authorities await a post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
