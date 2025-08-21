Left Menu

Trump's Civil Fraud Penalty Overturned

An appeals court has nullified a substantial civil fraud penalty against Donald Trump. The New York state's lawsuit accused him of inflating his wealth. This verdict reversal, seven months after Trump's White House return, could have cost him over USD 515 million, affecting his real estate endeavors.

In a significant legal development, an appeals court has overturned the substantial civil fraud penalty imposed on President Donald Trump. The previous ruling had significant financial implications for the former president, amounting to over USD 515 million.

The New York state lawsuit alleged that Trump had exaggerated his wealth, a claim vigorously contested by the businessman-turned-politician. The five-judge panel delivered its decision on Thursday, months after Trump had resumed his role as a political figure in the White House.

The alteration of this verdict marks a momentous shift in efforts to hold Trump legally accountable for alleged financial misrepresentations, potentially stabilizing his extensive real estate interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

