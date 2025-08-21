U.S. Probes Wind Turbine Imports for National Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department has officially initiated a national security investigation concerning the import of wind turbines and their components, officials announced Thursday.

This decision aligns with the department's recent addition of wind turbines to a list of products subject to 50% tariffs due to their aluminum and steel content.

Launched on August 13, the Section 232 investigation, previously undisclosed, may set the stage for imposing even higher tariffs on these imported energy components.

