U.S. Probes Wind Turbine Imports for National Security Concerns
The U.S. Commerce Department has launched a national security investigation into the importation of wind turbines and their components. This move follows an earlier announcement to impose 50% tariffs on the aluminum and steel content of wind turbines, potentially leading to even higher tariffs on these imports.
The U.S. Commerce Department has officially initiated a national security investigation concerning the import of wind turbines and their components, officials announced Thursday.
This decision aligns with the department's recent addition of wind turbines to a list of products subject to 50% tariffs due to their aluminum and steel content.
Launched on August 13, the Section 232 investigation, previously undisclosed, may set the stage for imposing even higher tariffs on these imported energy components.
