Hoax Hijack Email Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

An email threatening a hijack incident at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was found to be a hoax. A case was registered under relevant legal sections, and an investigation revealed no real threat. The incident highlights the importance of vigilance in airport security.
An email threatening a hijack at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was declared a hoax after a thorough investigation, police revealed on Thursday.
The email, received by the Airport Predictive Operation Centre on August 14, prompted airport authorities to lodge a complaint the following day, citing concerns over potential security threats.
Upon investigation, authorities registered a case against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, but ultimately deemed the threat to be a false alarm, reinforcing the necessity for constant vigilance in ensuring airport safety.
