Hoax Hijack Email Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

An email threatening a hijack at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was declared a hoax after a thorough investigation, police revealed on Thursday.

The email, received by the Airport Predictive Operation Centre on August 14, prompted airport authorities to lodge a complaint the following day, citing concerns over potential security threats.

Upon investigation, authorities registered a case against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, but ultimately deemed the threat to be a false alarm, reinforcing the necessity for constant vigilance in ensuring airport safety.

