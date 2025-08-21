Left Menu

Hoax Hijack Email Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

An email threatening a hijack incident at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was found to be a hoax. A case was registered under relevant legal sections, and an investigation revealed no real threat. The incident highlights the importance of vigilance in airport security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:05 IST
An email threatening a hijack at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was declared a hoax after a thorough investigation, police revealed on Thursday.

The email, received by the Airport Predictive Operation Centre on August 14, prompted airport authorities to lodge a complaint the following day, citing concerns over potential security threats.

Upon investigation, authorities registered a case against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, but ultimately deemed the threat to be a false alarm, reinforcing the necessity for constant vigilance in ensuring airport safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

