Fortifying Security: CRPF Takes Charge of CM Rekha Gupta's Protection

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is now under the robust guardianship of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following an alarming attack during a public hearing. The Union government has stepped in, awarding her 'Z' category VIP security cover.

Previously shielded by top-level Delhi Police security, Gupta, 51, will now have a dedicated team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos at her disposal, as officials respond to a heightened threat perception outlined by central intelligence agencies.

In a bid to bolster precautions, stringent measures are being enacted. These encompass everything from erecting a watch tower for enhanced surveillance to implementing intensive checks at public events. An unfortunate incident on Wednesday prompted these actions, with the accused now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)