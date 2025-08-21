Left Menu

Fortifying Security: CRPF Takes Charge of CM Rekha Gupta's Protection

Following an attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, CRPF personnel have been deployed for her security. Measures include a watch tower, intense scrutiny at public gatherings, and a strict perimeter. The Union government has accorded a 'Z' category security cover following threat reports.

Updated: 21-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:15 IST
Security
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is now under the robust guardianship of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following an alarming attack during a public hearing. The Union government has stepped in, awarding her 'Z' category VIP security cover.

Previously shielded by top-level Delhi Police security, Gupta, 51, will now have a dedicated team of 22-25 armed CRPF commandos at her disposal, as officials respond to a heightened threat perception outlined by central intelligence agencies.

In a bid to bolster precautions, stringent measures are being enacted. These encompass everything from erecting a watch tower for enhanced surveillance to implementing intensive checks at public events. An unfortunate incident on Wednesday prompted these actions, with the accused now in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

