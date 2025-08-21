Agniveer's Tragic Death in Palwal: Allegations Fly Amidst Familial Feud

Agniveer Baldev, only 20, was tragically gunned down while resting at his home in Palwal district. The incident, according to his family, traces back to a prior conflict with locals who had previously attacked another family member.

The shocking murder transpired on Wednesday night, mere hours after Baldev returned to his village on military leave. Family members assert that Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi, and Arun were involved in the fatal attack due to unresolved grievances.

Despite repeated pleas to law enforcement about threats from these individuals, Baldev's father claims authorities failed to act effectively. An FIR for murder has now been filed, with police raids ongoing to apprehend those responsible. Inspector Ashwini Kumar assures that the investigation continues to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)