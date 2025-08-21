Left Menu

Agniveer's Tragic Death in Palwal: Allegations Fly Amidst Familial Feud

A 20-year-old Agniveer named Baldev was allegedly shot dead in Palwal district while sleeping at home. His family accuses villagers, with whom they had a prior dispute, of the crime. An FIR has been filed and police investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:44 IST
Agniveer's Tragic Death in Palwal: Allegations Fly Amidst Familial Feud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agniveer Baldev, only 20, was tragically gunned down while resting at his home in Palwal district. The incident, according to his family, traces back to a prior conflict with locals who had previously attacked another family member.

The shocking murder transpired on Wednesday night, mere hours after Baldev returned to his village on military leave. Family members assert that Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi, and Arun were involved in the fatal attack due to unresolved grievances.

Despite repeated pleas to law enforcement about threats from these individuals, Baldev's father claims authorities failed to act effectively. An FIR for murder has now been filed, with police raids ongoing to apprehend those responsible. Inspector Ashwini Kumar assures that the investigation continues to ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025