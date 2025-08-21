Left Menu

Ukrainian Sentiments Amidst Renewed Russian Assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's mass attack on various Ukrainian targets, interpreting it as an attempt to avoid peace talks. He criticized the signals from Moscow as indecent, emphasizing the need for dialogue to address the prolonged conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized a large-scale overnight Russian assault on multiple targets within Ukraine, interpreting the attacks as Moscow's attempt to sidestep diplomatic efforts.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy expressed dismay, describing Russia's signals as 'indecent' and stressing the urgency of peace negotiations.

The attacks highlight ongoing tensions as efforts to reach resolution continue to face significant obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

