Ukrainian Sentiments Amidst Renewed Russian Assault
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's mass attack on various Ukrainian targets, interpreting it as an attempt to avoid peace talks. He criticized the signals from Moscow as indecent, emphasizing the need for dialogue to address the prolonged conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:23 IST
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy expressed dismay, describing Russia's signals as 'indecent' and stressing the urgency of peace negotiations.
The attacks highlight ongoing tensions as efforts to reach resolution continue to face significant obstacles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
