Ukrainian Sentiments Amidst Renewed Russian Assault

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized a large-scale overnight Russian assault on multiple targets within Ukraine, interpreting the attacks as Moscow's attempt to sidestep diplomatic efforts.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy expressed dismay, describing Russia's signals as 'indecent' and stressing the urgency of peace negotiations.

The attacks highlight ongoing tensions as efforts to reach resolution continue to face significant obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)