U.S. National Security Concerns Spark Wind Turbine Investigation

The U.S. Commerce Department announced a national security investigation into the importation of wind turbines and their components, a move that could lead to increased tariffs, following the addition of wind turbines to a list of products facing a 50% tariff on aluminum and steel content.

Research firm Wood Mackenzie highlighted that about two-thirds of a U.S. wind turbine's value is from imports. U.S. imports in 2023 were valued at $1.7 billion, the lowest since 2013, with leading suppliers including Europe, Mexico, and India. Chinese imports have declined due to increased trade tensions.

Since January, President Donald Trump has aimed to slow wind and solar energy development. The Commerce Department is now seeking public comments on foreign supply chains and the impact of subsidies and trade practices on the wind industry.

