Violence Erupts in Rajasthan Village: Police Under Attack

In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, tensions escalated when a police team responding to a clash in Diwala village faced an unexpected assault. Villagers, including women, reportedly attacked the officers with sticks and chili powder, resulting in injuries to six personnel. The violence was sparked by the death of a local youth, whose family blamed another group.

As unrest unfolded, a video captured the chaos, showing a policeman being hit with a stick and another retreating injured. Superintendent of Police B Aditya stated that the violence was connected to the youth's demise just days ago. Angered family members, during a 12th-day ritual, set ablaze the rival group's residence, intensifying the conflict.

Despite alerting the control room, the police faced resistance upon arrival, and their vehicles were damaged. Post-incident, two injured constables required treatment at the district hospital. Authorities have detained nine individuals, and a robust police presence now secures the area as investigations proceed, with a commitment to stringent action against perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)