Tensions Rise in Haridwar as Farmers Clash with Police Over Smart Meter Protests
Farmers marching towards Dehradun to protest smart meters clashed with police at Haridwar's Bahadarabad toll plaza. Alleged lathicharge on protesters intensified tensions, with Bharatiya Kisan Union involved. While the police claim only a scuffle occurred, farmers continue their dharna, asserting their dissatisfaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:49 IST
A heated confrontation erupted in Haridwar, where farmers protested against smart meters, clashing with police forces.
The protest convoy, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was halted at the Bahadarabad toll plaza, sparking tension between demonstrators and law enforcement.
Divergent accounts of the incident have emerged, with police denying lathicharges as farmers maintain their stance, continuing a dharna.
