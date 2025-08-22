Left Menu

Security Breach at Parliament: Intruder Apprehended

A 20-year-old man named Rama from Uttar Pradesh attempted to scale the Parliament wall early Friday, raising serious security concerns. Identified as mentally incoherent, he was caught by security forces and is under interrogation by multiple agencies to uncover his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:36 IST
Security Breach at Parliament: Intruder Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling security breach occurred when a 20-year-old man tried to scale a wall at Parliament. Security personnel apprehended him promptly and handed him over to the police, as per officials.

Identified as Rama from Uttar Pradesh, the man appeared mentally incoherent. Multiple interrogation sessions, inclusive of the Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell, are underway to determine his motives, said sources.

This incident resuscitated memories of a similar 2023 breach and highlighted significant security vulnerabilities, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025