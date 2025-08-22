Security Breach at Parliament: Intruder Apprehended

An unsettling security breach occurred when a 20-year-old man tried to scale a wall at Parliament. Security personnel apprehended him promptly and handed him over to the police, as per officials.

Identified as Rama from Uttar Pradesh, the man appeared mentally incoherent. Multiple interrogation sessions, inclusive of the Intelligence Bureau and Special Cell, are underway to determine his motives, said sources.

This incident resuscitated memories of a similar 2023 breach and highlighted significant security vulnerabilities, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

