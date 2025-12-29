Power Struggle Echoes: Ramadoss Returns at 86 as PMK Leader
In a heated internal power struggle, PMK founder S Ramadoss was unanimously re-elected as party president amidst a clash with his son Anbumani. The meeting empowered Ramadoss to lead alliance talks for the 2026 elections, with a majority backing him. Anbumani’s faction criticized the proceedings.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising twist of events, PMK founder S Ramadoss, aged 86, reclaimed his leadership position within the party amidst a familial power struggle with his son Anbumani. During a crucial general council assembly, majority of functionaries aligned with Ramadoss, underscoring his enduring influence.
The meeting authorized Ramadoss to steer alliance discussions for the 2026 Assembly elections, illustrating his significant hold over the party. Anbumani, despite his past roles, faced allegations of betrayal and was sidelined alongside his supporters as his sister and other allies were given elevated roles.
The internal conflict, amplified by public disputes, highlighted the friction within the party ranks. As election preparations progress, Ramadoss' leadership was solidified yet again, with the faction led by his son labeling the meeting a farce, indicating a deep-seated division.
