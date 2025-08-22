Left Menu

RPF Saves Lives: 16 Runaway Children Rescued in a Week

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has successfully rescued 16 runaway children over the past week, marking a significant contribution to child safety this year. With these latest rescues, the total number of children saved by the force since January now stands at 843, according to a release from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

RPF personnel have been actively safeguarding minors across various trains and stations since August 16, ensuring their safe transfer through appropriate channels. From January to July, security forces have saved 738 runaway children and 89 individuals from human trafficking, while also apprehending nine traffickers during operations.

The rescued youngsters and women were entrusted to Child Line organizations, NGOs, or their guardians. On August 16, RPF personnel were instrumental in saving children during escort duties, including significant rescues in areas like Maligaon, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, and on subsequent days in Katihar, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

