Left Menu

Security Forces on High Alert in Kathua District

Security forces initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after locals reported suspicious movements of two individuals. Officials launched the operation in the Juthalba area of Rajbagh, following reports from the Jakhol area. Efforts continue to trace the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:02 IST
Security Forces on High Alert in Kathua District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district launched a search operation on Friday, spurred by reports of two suspicious individuals sighted in the area. Officials have been vigilant following these developments.

The operation was set in motion in Rajbagh's Juthalba area after locals from the neighboring Jakhol area reported seeing suspicious movements late on Thursday night.

The search operation is actively underway, with efforts being intensified to trace and identify the individuals in question, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025