Security Forces on High Alert in Kathua District

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district launched a search operation on Friday, spurred by reports of two suspicious individuals sighted in the area. Officials have been vigilant following these developments.

The operation was set in motion in Rajbagh's Juthalba area after locals from the neighboring Jakhol area reported seeing suspicious movements late on Thursday night.

The search operation is actively underway, with efforts being intensified to trace and identify the individuals in question, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)