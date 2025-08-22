Security Forces on High Alert in Kathua District
Security forces initiated a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after locals reported suspicious movements of two individuals. Officials launched the operation in the Juthalba area of Rajbagh, following reports from the Jakhol area. Efforts continue to trace the suspects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district launched a search operation on Friday, spurred by reports of two suspicious individuals sighted in the area. Officials have been vigilant following these developments.
The operation was set in motion in Rajbagh's Juthalba area after locals from the neighboring Jakhol area reported seeing suspicious movements late on Thursday night.
The search operation is actively underway, with efforts being intensified to trace and identify the individuals in question, according to local authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement