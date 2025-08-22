Left Menu

Famine Crisis in Gaza Sparks Global Tensions

A global hunger monitor reported that famine has hit Gaza, pushing for increased humanitarian aid as 514,000 Palestinians face extreme food shortages. With Israeli control over aid access, tensions rise as stakeholders call for intervention amidst escalating humanitarian crisis and ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

22-08-2025
A global hunger monitoring group has declared a famine in parts of Gaza, urging the international community to expand humanitarian aid to the region. This dire assessment highlights the acute food shortages facing nearly 514,000 Palestinians, a figure expected to climb to 641,000 by the month's end.

In the north, Gaza City and surrounding areas meet famine criteria, while central and southern zones like Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis are projected to join their ranks soon. Israel, which controls access to the territory, has questioned the report's validity, citing concerns over data sources and claiming recent aid increases.

International pressure mounts as the United Nations and various nations decry the worsening humanitarian conditions. This crisis underscores the broader geopolitical tensions involving Israel, Hamas, and adjacent states, further complicating efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's civilians.

