Stalin's Stance on Communal Harmony in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin addressed the challenges faced by minorities in India, emphasizing the importance of education and communal harmony. He criticized certain states for inciting hatred and reiterated the DMK government's commitment to equality during the Good Shepherd Convent's centenary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:44 IST
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin voiced concerns over the challenges faced by minorities in the country, describing it as unprecedented. He assured that efforts to disrupt communal harmony will not endure.

Highlighting the DMK government's efforts to promote education and dismantle caste and religious inequalities, Stalin criticized some states for fostering a climate of hatred.

He delivered these remarks during the centennial celebration of the Good Shepherd Convent, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

