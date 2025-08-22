Stalin's Stance on Communal Harmony in India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin voiced concerns over the challenges faced by minorities in the country, describing it as unprecedented. He assured that efforts to disrupt communal harmony will not endure.

Highlighting the DMK government's efforts to promote education and dismantle caste and religious inequalities, Stalin criticized some states for fostering a climate of hatred.

He delivered these remarks during the centennial celebration of the Good Shepherd Convent, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)