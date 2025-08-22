Supreme Court's New Ordinance Sparks Hope in Stray-Dog Community

The Supreme Court has revised its directive on stray dogs, allowing them to return to their original localities post-sterilisation and vaccination. This has been widely welcomed in Uttar Pradesh, even by the family of Kabaddi player Brijesh Solanki, who died from rabies after a stray dog bite.

Communities in Bulandshahr and Varanasi have voiced their approval of the ruling. The religious and cultural significance of dogs in local traditions is cited, with temple leaders highlighting their roles as protectors in society. Many hope these measures will prevent further tragedies.

In Aligarh, where a persistent stray dog problem persists, the court's intervention offers a fresh perspective. The Ghaziabad Mayor pledges compliance with the court guidelines, as municipal authorities are tasked with implementing sterilisation, vaccination, and creating designated feeding zones for strays.

