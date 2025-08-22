Left Menu

Supreme Court's New Ordinance Sparks Hope in Stray-Dog Community

The Supreme Court has revised its stance on stray dogs, allowing their return to original localities post-sterilisation and vaccination. This move has garnered support from various Indian communities, including the family of a deceased Kabaddi player. Municipal authorities are now directed to enforce these guidelines to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr/Varanasi/Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:56 IST
Supreme Court's New Ordinance Sparks Hope in Stray-Dog Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has revised its directive on stray dogs, allowing them to return to their original localities post-sterilisation and vaccination. This has been widely welcomed in Uttar Pradesh, even by the family of Kabaddi player Brijesh Solanki, who died from rabies after a stray dog bite.

Communities in Bulandshahr and Varanasi have voiced their approval of the ruling. The religious and cultural significance of dogs in local traditions is cited, with temple leaders highlighting their roles as protectors in society. Many hope these measures will prevent further tragedies.

In Aligarh, where a persistent stray dog problem persists, the court's intervention offers a fresh perspective. The Ghaziabad Mayor pledges compliance with the court guidelines, as municipal authorities are tasked with implementing sterilisation, vaccination, and creating designated feeding zones for strays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
2
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025