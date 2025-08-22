Village Outcry: Shocking Assault on Teen Sparks Nationwide Concern
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a village, revealing community safety issues. Four men, all from the same village, are accused, including Shahrukh and Rehan. The attack occurred while the victim was alone at home. Villagers intervened, and a police complaint has since been lodged.
A shocking incident of alleged sexual assault has shaken a village, as a 16-year-old girl became the victim of a heinous crime, police report.
According to authorities, the accused, Shahrukh and Rehan, exploited the girl's solitude, luring her to a farm under false pretenses before assaulting her in a sugarcane field.
The situation intensified when the victim's brother was assaulted by the accused as they fled the scene. A police case has been filed, and urgent efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.
