Village Outcry: Shocking Assault on Teen Sparks Nationwide Concern

A shocking incident of alleged sexual assault has shaken a village, as a 16-year-old girl became the victim of a heinous crime, police report.

According to authorities, the accused, Shahrukh and Rehan, exploited the girl's solitude, luring her to a farm under false pretenses before assaulting her in a sugarcane field.

The situation intensified when the victim's brother was assaulted by the accused as they fled the scene. A police case has been filed, and urgent efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)