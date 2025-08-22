Amit Shah at Kochi Conclave: Modi Era Marks Golden Chapter of Peace & Growth

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah addressed the Manorama News Conclave 2025 in Kochi, Kerala, delivering a wide-ranging address on India’s political evolution, economic transformation, security reforms, and democratic values under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Shah reflected on the challenges that plagued India’s democracy in earlier decades and contrasted them with the “politics of performance” ushered in since 2014. He said that India, once struggling with instability, corruption, and short-term policies, has today entered a phase of long-term clarity, economic growth, and decisive governance, with a vision to emerge as a global leader by 2047.

Challenges in Post-Independence Politics

Shri Shah noted that while India’s multi-party parliamentary democracy was adopted with noble intentions, systemic flaws emerged within the third decade of independence. He identified four chronic issues that weakened governance:

Casteism

Dynastic politics

Appeasement

Corruption

“These four factors polluted the mandate of the people and prevented India from moving forward with confidence,” he said. He added that instability deprived the nation of long-term policy frameworks necessary for development.

Modi Era: Politics of Performance

The Home Minister asserted that 2014 marked a turning point. “Under Narendra Modi, a new era of politics of performance began, replacing caste-driven calculations and appeasement. Systemic corruption has been eliminated both through reforms and decisive governance measures,” he said.

According to Shri Shah, stability has allowed India to:

Strengthen internal and external security.

Modernize infrastructure at record speed.

Establish long-term economic policies.

Create a global role for Indian startups and new technologies.

“Today, 140 crore Indians are certain that by 2047, India will be at the forefront of the world,” he emphasized.

Economic Growth: From 11th to Top Four

Tracing India’s economic journey, Shri Shah credited:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee for raising India to the 11th largest economy .

Manmohan Singh for maintaining stability.

Narendra Modi for lifting India to top four economies globally in just 11 years.

He pointed to progress in infrastructure, digital innovation, and startups, which now provide global opportunities to Indian youth. Major reforms such as GST implementation were highlighted as “seemingly impossible tasks achieved with minimal controversy.”

Security Achievements and Operation Sindoor

On security, Shri Shah underlined major accomplishments:

A 70% reduction in violent incidents in Northeast, Left-Wing Extremism areas, and Jammu & Kashmir .

Significant reductions in civilian and security force casualties.

A robust counter-terrorism framework.

He recalled India’s responses to cross-border attacks:

Uri (2016): Surgical strike.

Pulwama (2019): Air strike.

Pahalgam (2024): Operation Sindoor, where Indian forces struck terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan.

“This has sent a powerful message worldwide that India will not tolerate terrorism,” he declared.

Critique of Kerala’s Development Model

Shri Shah turned his focus to Kerala, stating that despite its literacy achievements, the state remains economically stagnant due to what he called an “ideological apathy” rooted in Left politics.

Key points he raised:

Kerala has highest literacy but also highest unemployment .

Lack of industrial focus on IT, semiconductors, ports, and knowledge-based sectors.

Corruption and cadre-driven politics have eroded governance.

Delay in banning organizations like PFI, which spread anti-national activities.

“The people of Kerala want development, not cadre politics. They will move toward politics of performance,” he said.

Reforms in Law and Governance

Shri Shah highlighted several key initiatives:

New Criminal Laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) replaces colonial IPC. Entire process—hearings, appearances, filings—will be digitized. Justice delivery to be targeted within three years of FIR . Described as “the most significant reform of the 21st century.”

Delimitation Concerns: He reassured southern states that no injustice will occur when delimitation follows the 2027 Census.

One Nation, One Election: He reiterated that the reform will apply to all parties, with concerns discussed in the JPC.

Special Intensive Revision (SIR): He defended voter roll cleaning measures as routine, citing 22 lakh deceased names removed in Bihar, preventing electoral fraud.

Peace Efforts in Manipur and Northeast

On Manipur, Shri Shah clarified that the recent conflict was ethnic, not religious, and peace has been restored after dialogues with both communities. In the Northeast, he cited 20 peace agreements leading to 10,000 insurgents laying down arms, showing the success of the government’s reconciliation policy.

Modi’s Leadership: A Model of Selfless Service

Concluding his speech, Shri Shah praised PM Narendra Modi’s personality and leadership:

The longest-serving Chief Minister and Prime Minister .

A leader who has renounced family life and treats 140 crore Indians as his family .

An “ideal example of service, simplicity, and selfless politics” in an era dominated by dynasties.

“When India’s history is rewritten, the 11 years of Narendra Modi’s governance will be written in golden letters,” Shri Shah affirmed.