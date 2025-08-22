Lawmakers Urge ICAO to Oppose China’s Route Extension in Taiwan Strait

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has called on the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to challenge China's recent extension of a flight path in the Taiwan Strait. The lawmakers argue that this unilateral decision endangers civilian aircraft by bringing them perilously close to Taiwan-administered airspace.

The correspondence, signed by Senators Gary Peters and Marsha Blackburn, along with Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi, underscores the action's breach of international aviation norms and ICAO's standards, which prioritize coordination and risk mitigation.

With ICAO's triennial assembly approaching, the lawmakers have also pushed for Taiwan's inclusion as a participant in the discussions. This comes amid Taipei's protest against China's flight route extension, highlighting unresolved tensions between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)