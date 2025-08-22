Escalation in Washington: National Guard to Carry Arms

In a significant development, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced that National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., will now be armed. This move is part of President Donald Trump's intensified law enforcement efforts.

The Pentagon confirmed the decision on Friday but did not release additional details regarding the sudden policy shift or its necessity.

With nearly 2,000 National Guard members deployed in the capital, including many from Republican-led states, this decision reverses a prior declaration that the troops would not carry weapons, creating further dialogue about federal intervention in local policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)