Left Menu

Escalation in Washington: National Guard to Carry Arms

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard troops in Washington to be armed, marking an escalation in President Trump's law enforcement measures. Nearly 2,000 troops, including reinforcements from Republican-led states, are stationed in the city. The decision contrasts with previous announcements that troops would not carry weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:01 IST
Escalation in Washington: National Guard to Carry Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced that National Guard troops stationed in Washington, D.C., will now be armed. This move is part of President Donald Trump's intensified law enforcement efforts.

The Pentagon confirmed the decision on Friday but did not release additional details regarding the sudden policy shift or its necessity.

With nearly 2,000 National Guard members deployed in the capital, including many from Republican-led states, this decision reverses a prior declaration that the troops would not carry weapons, creating further dialogue about federal intervention in local policing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025