An Italian appeals court has confirmed the arrest of a 49-year-old Ukrainian man, identified as Serhii K., accused by German authorities of orchestrating attacks on three Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to his lawyer.

The arrest was made near Rimini under a European warrant, and the court in Bologna will consider his extradition on September 3, though a decision might not be reached immediately, as the suspect, a former soldier, maintains his innocence.

He is charged with colluding to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage, and damaging critical infrastructure. His arrest occurs amid Ukraine's tense negotiations with the U.S. regarding the conflict with Russia, underscoring the geopolitical tensions around the case.

