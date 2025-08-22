Left Menu

Italian Court Upholds Arrest of Ukrainian Suspected in Nord Stream Pipeline Attacks

An Italian appeals court upheld the arrest of Ukrainian Serhii K., suspected of coordinating attacks on three Nord Stream pipelines. The court will discuss extradition to Germany on Sept. 3. He faces charges of causing an explosion and sabotage. He was detained in Rimini as part of an extensive investigation.

An Italian appeals court has confirmed the arrest of a 49-year-old Ukrainian man, identified as Serhii K., accused by German authorities of orchestrating attacks on three Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, according to his lawyer.

The arrest was made near Rimini under a European warrant, and the court in Bologna will consider his extradition on September 3, though a decision might not be reached immediately, as the suspect, a former soldier, maintains his innocence.

He is charged with colluding to cause an explosion, anti-constitutional sabotage, and damaging critical infrastructure. His arrest occurs amid Ukraine's tense negotiations with the U.S. regarding the conflict with Russia, underscoring the geopolitical tensions around the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

