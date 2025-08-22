Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Uncovers Massive Misappropriation Scandal

A clerk in Odisha's health department is under scrutiny after Vigilance unearthed disproportionate assets. Discoveries include land, gold, cash, and allegations of government fund misappropriation totaling Rs 1.24 crore. The raid led to significant evidence pointing to corrupt practices over the past two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Vigilance on Friday revealed significant assets owned by a clerk in the health department, including 19 high-value plots, Rs 55 lakh in deposits, and 135 grams of gold.

Alleged to have assets disproportionate to known income sources, the senior assistant at City Hospital, Cuttack, was the focus of a raid by Vigilance officers who searched his properties and office.

The operation uncovered two buildings, a poultry farm, Rs 3.30 lakh in cash, three vehicles, and household items valued at approximately Rs 10.57 lakh. He is accused of embezzling Rs 1.24 crore by transferring government funds to personal accounts. This matter is currently under investigation by the anti-corruption unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

