Left Menu

Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Brazil Trade Tensions

In August, Arabica coffee prices surged over 30% due to substantial U.S. tariff increases on Brazilian coffee. Export difficulties to the U.S. have created market disruptions and price uncertainty, according to Marcio Ferreira, president of Brazil's coffee exporters council, Cecafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:23 IST
Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Brazil Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In August, the price of Arabica coffee experienced a more than 30% surge on the ICE exchange. This spike is largely attributed to the significant tariff hikes implemented by the United States, as reported by the head of Brazil's coffee exporters council, Cecafe, on Friday.

The U.S. government imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee starting August 6, rendering the export of coffee to North America unfeasible. This situation has caused considerable disruption in the coffee markets, presenting challenges in predicting future price trends, according to Marcio Ferreira, Cecafe's president.

These new tariffs have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, impacting both exporters and traders as they navigate the volatile coffee market dynamics created by geopolitical disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
2
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tour Bus Crash on New York Interstate

 United States
4
Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

Tragic Bus Crash in Upstate New York Leaves Five Dead

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025