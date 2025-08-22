Arabica Coffee Prices Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Brazil Trade Tensions

In August, the price of Arabica coffee experienced a more than 30% surge on the ICE exchange. This spike is largely attributed to the significant tariff hikes implemented by the United States, as reported by the head of Brazil's coffee exporters council, Cecafe, on Friday.

The U.S. government imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee starting August 6, rendering the export of coffee to North America unfeasible. This situation has caused considerable disruption in the coffee markets, presenting challenges in predicting future price trends, according to Marcio Ferreira, Cecafe's president.

These new tariffs have created an atmosphere of uncertainty, impacting both exporters and traders as they navigate the volatile coffee market dynamics created by geopolitical disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)