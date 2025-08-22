Supreme Court Modifies Stray Dog Release Guidelines: Balancing Safety and Compassion

The Supreme Court on Friday amended its prior directive barring the release of vaccinated stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, describing it as excessively restrictive. The court ruled that dogs should be released in their locality post-sterilization and de-worming, except those showing aggressive behavior or signs of rabies.

Led by Justice Vikarm Nath, a special bench broadened the scope of stray dog regulations to include all states and union territories. Despite this, municipal authorities must adhere to the previous order to remove strays from specific Delhi-NCR cities and establish shelter facilities promptly.

The court emphasized creating dedicated feeding zones to control public feeding on streets, linking it to incidents of unchecked feeding that pose risks to public safety. Additionally, municipal bodies are tasked with establishing a helpline for reporting violations, with strict penalties for offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)